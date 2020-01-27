A New Stretchable Battery Can Securly Charge your Wearables

According to confirmed reports, a team of researchers has developed a new soft and stretchable battery that banks on a unique plastic-type in order to store power more safely. The latest discovery is very advanced so much so that it outsmarts its flammable formulations used in conventional batteries today as the new discovery is safe to use.

In the last few years, it is overweening to note that the demand for wearable electronic gadgets has increased many folds. A lot of people, including the teens, youth, and the aged population from across the globe, have and continue to take advantage of the wearable electronics. Because of the various advantages that they offer, the dependency on such products has gone up across the globe.

While the corporate giants who are involved in manufacturing them are working on ways to make such products sleek and sophisticated, technical engineers are working on the research and development side to enhance the durability of such products. One of the latest developments in this direction is from the team of researchers from the reputed Stanford University.

The latest discovery courtesy, the team of dedicated researchers from the varsity, has earned them a lot of praise. Plastic is considered to do more harm than good. Several individuals and organizations have voluntarily given up using plastic as it is beyond doubt that usage of plastic does harm to the human body besides causing harm to our planet earth. Surprisingly, the group of researchers from Stanford University has designed and developed a battery that is capable of stretching itself.

According to the team that discovered it, the battery depends on a special variant of plastic, which is capable of storing more power. And at the same time, it is regarded as safe when compared to the flammable material, which is more commonly used in the conventional batteries these days.

Those who are familiar with the new development have gone on record to admit that prior to the latest discovery, the various power sources that were introduced in the market did not have the capability of bending and stretching the way our human bodies do. The stretchable battery is a breakthrough of sorts as it comes with utility besides being safe to use.

To check the efficiency of this battery, it was put through a series of lab tests. In the various laboratory tests that it underwent, it was proven that the battery managed to maintain a constant level of power output regardless of it being folded, squeezed or stretched.