Then he shot another man who was nearby. Then he turned his gun towards those sitting in the room and shot another round that left another person dead and one fatally.Read More
In 2019, there were more shootings than days in the US. As of December 26, out of the total 360 days, there were 406 mass shootings.Read More
Histories never fade, plus archaeologists never get exhausted. Yes, one more to add in the lost and found ruins listings comes the ancient Mayan Palace.Read More
Humans still keep on saying, rather than giving fish, teach how to fish. But chimpanzees helped each other long back by sharing tools, finds a twenty-year-old study.Read More
Recently its intern has discovered a new phenomenon never seen before in the skies. By studying the three-year-old video footage of the Arctic sky taken in Norway.Read More
Boston DA confirms the death of a 16-month-old baby and four years old boy, along with their forty-year-old mother, is a double murder-suicide.Read More
Many parts of central Philippines were lashed by Typhoon Phanfone that killed a minimum of 16 people. The worst part is it hit the Visayas region considered to be catholiRead More
Believe it or not, Christmas is something special for unexpected gifts, and Potter Park Zoo celebrates Christmas eve with the newborn Black Rhino in Michigan.Read More
How much is too much energy for humans to live? A recent study published in Nature Energy journal confirms that the world is producing more energy than it needs.Read More
Christmas day in Boston was not so happy as a woman, and two kids younger than five years were found dead near a parking garage. The Boston police commissioner saysRead More