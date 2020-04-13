New Study proves Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air - Social Distance will not support as we expect: An earlier study from MIT that the travel range of the virus is 23 to 37 feet is misleading according to the top US infectious disease expert Dr.Anthoy Fauci. The current social distancing also might be disproving, given that the virus can travel 13 feet, which is 4 meters in the air.

It is the study conducted by Beijing's Academy of Military Medical Sciences, which tested the surface and air samples from the ICU and the Coronavirus Ward meant for treatment at Huoshenshan hospital in Wuhan of Hubei Province where the outbreak debuted.

It was reported several times in the media that the virus was heavily concentrated on the floors, which is due to gravity and airflow. The gravity causes more viruses to get attracted towards the ground, and the airflow causes the droplets to float on the ground. Also, the soles of the medical personnel's shoes are becoming the carriers of the virus.

Other areas where the infections are huge include computer mice, bed rails, doorknobs, trash cans, etc. The earlier study, that the virus can travel that long requires an intense sneeze which should be very robust and may not be viable. Hence 23-37 feet is unbelievable.

The researchers also found that the virus-laden aerosols can travel up to 13 feet from the infected person, which is more than twice the recommended social distancing. Hitherto, how quickly the virus spreads through aerosols is a contemplating topic. Hence as a warning measure, the new CDC guidelines advocate everyone to cover the mouth and nose while in public.

Hence it is recommended to wear masks and gloves. Nevertheless, today World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that the virus would keep stalking the person unless the people are vaccinated and get immunity towards the infection. But vaccination would be out in a minimum time frame of 15-18 months. Social distancing and other guidelines recommended only would save people from this disastrous pathogen until then.