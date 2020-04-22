COVID19 Death USA: Five Year Old Girl Dies of Coronavirus Illness in Detroit

America's youngest CoronaVirus victim lost her breath in Detroit after experiencing severe complications. After undergoing severe medications for nearly two weeks at Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital, Skylar Herbert 5-year-old girl died this Sunday in the Detroit region.

It is said that the girl experienced a severe headache last month and was screened for a diagnosis. Shockingly, the girl tested positive for CoronaVirus also developed a rare form of meningitis and swelling on the brain.

After continuous two weeks under ventilator, Skylar Herbert has now become awareness to all the lives who are not taking the pandemic seriously. Skylar Herbert's mother, LaVondria Herbert, is a Police officer serving in Detroit city for almost 25 years and father Ebbie works in the Fire Service Department.

Though the loss is irreplaceable for Skylar's parents, the strong souls have now opened up their minds broadly to spread awareness among the common people. Skylar's parents just showed up their loss as something constructive and shared their misery via interviews to save more lives instead. Meanwhile, "Ebbie advised people to not care about their age, religion, nationality, status, political preference, color. It is just a monster, trying to destroy whatever is in its way".

As well, Skylar's mother LaVondra requested people to take safety measures, wear masks and maintain social distancing. She sad-heartedly questioned people about the difficulties of sitting quietly in the home?

Many people are working to repair the pandemic contagion keeping their lives at cost. But the other half is roaming to ruin the process, thinking them as smart. It's been 42,000 deaths marked now in the States and the CDC is vigorously working along with the Government to regain the normalcy.