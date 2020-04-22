CDC Dr. Robert Redfield: Second Wave of Coronavirus Epidemic in Winter

CoronaVirus pandemic has already made rounds all over in Summer without proper medication. Meanwhile, CDC Dr. Robert Redfield addressed the press with a shocking statement. He declared that the second wave of CoVid epidemic is all set to roll along with the upcoming winter's Flu epidemic.

Though Flu has medication and treatment protocol, the existing respiratory outbreak due to CoronaVirus is thinning the whole pharma world out of control, which in turn will become a huge hindrance for the therapist to treat the Flu season.

The immediate urgency of the meeting occurred right after Trump's guidance to liberate the state from social distancing and quarantine. However, Dr. Robert Redfield clearly said in an interview to The Washington Post quoting that

"There is a possibility that the assault of the coronavirus on our nation, upcoming winter will be even more difficult than we are facing now; When I i expressed to others, their head backed, they do not even understand what I mean."

"We are going to flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," Dr. Robert Redfield said.

Dr. Robert Redfield also called for hiring 650 more CDC staff in the States along with the existing 500 health workers to supplement the nation vigorously to contain the Virus as much as possible. With 42,000 deaths in the U.S., Dr. Robert Redfield insisted on the necessity of more contact Tracing and ensuring social distancing among the public with regards to COVID containment.

CDC Dr. Robert Redfield also plans to collaborate with Census Bureau workers, Peace Corps, and AmeriCorps volunteers to build an alternative workforce. To be specific, the force will be mainly allowed to involve actively in finding more CoVid victims via Contact tracing.

Apart from COVID deaths, the nation lost 34,200 Americans due to the Influenza last year during Flu season, and CDC mainly works to monitor both the viruses simultaneously in order to contain severe respiratory illness. However, experts estimate that nearly $3.6 billion is required to carry out the nation's biggest health mission.

Dr. Robert Redfield ordered U.S citizens to inject flu vaccination priorly to having control on the upcoming winter flu considering the hospitalization process carried out due to the CoronaVirus epidemic. He also insists on tightening the White House guidelines regarding the loosening of the state out of Social distancing.