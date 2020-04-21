President Trump tweeted: Temporarily Banning Immigrants into America

Late evening on Monday, April 21, President Trump tweeted that he is to sign an executive order temporarily banning immigrants into America. Without any specifics, it said that it is to protect the GREAT American citizens' jobs. Experts think it will drastically affect the IT sector as skilled and innovative workers from India and China will now not able to come to America anymore. With already China's Alibaba and Bytedance giving fierce competition to the American countries, this move will only benefit them is their opinion.

During the 2016 presidential election campaign, Trump's promise of erecting a wall at the Mexican border to crack down illegal immigration is alleged to have helped him to become the president. In 2018, when he imposed a ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, many tech giants were against it. Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, was first to condemn it and has said that Apple will not exist without immigration. Jeff Bezos of Amazon and others followed him.

After the coronavirus pandemic erupted fast in the US, Trump had already suspended almost all visa processing, including for immigrants. The US has also agreed with both Canada and Mexico to extend border restrictions until mid-May. And yesterday's temporary ban on the immigrant announcement of Trump is another step to restrict immigrants into America.

The US is the biggest victim of coronavirus pandemic with more than 785.000 infected cases and more than 42,000 dead. It has also left more than 22 million Americans jobless, and once the pandemic reduces, the economy is said to be the next prominent victim across the world and in the US also.

Many were critical of Trump administration of belated steps to control the coronavirus in time. Trump's critics say that the new announcement of Trump is to divert the failure accusations and also to execute his long time plan on cracking down on immigration with the pandemic as the reason.

Other experts think that already with many restrictions for immigrants, this new announcement of Trump is only with an eye on the November presidential elections, where is he is seeking re-election as president.