Best of Dwayne Johnson Movies in the year 2019

   Published Date : Dec 31, 2019 04:23 IST  

Dwayne Johnson aka Rock, from 80’s kids everyone knows about him. One among popular WWF star in Hollywood. Like Arnold scavenger and Silver Staline, another muscle realtime fighter appeared in Hollywood movies, straight from WWF fans base.

Dwayne Johnson mostly attracted by kids who love his action-comedy with punching stunts. When he started appearing movies like Journey 2: The Mysterious Island including teens attracted to him with his stylish action.Two movies released for Dwayne Johnson in the year 2019, both are in a different journal, Action and Fantasy.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw is typically Action movie, released on August 2019. Dwayne Johnson action co-star in Hobbs & Shaw was Jason Statham. Released worldwide with all regional languages and made good box office collection.

The second movie is Jumanji: The Next Level, released on December 2019. Its sequel of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle movie (2017). The first version of Jumanji made huge box office collection in 2017 but the latest The Next Level could not reach the same level collection but done average box office collection.

