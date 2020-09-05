Bigg Boss Tamil 4: COVID-19 Social Message in Promo by the Host Kamal

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil is going to be the TRP grosser for the next few months from October and the team has released a new social message promo tried in a varied journal to attract the audience.

Produced under the banner of Endemol Productions, the next of Bigg Boss in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu are in the preparation mode to rock the small screens with reel quarantine life.

Hosted by Kamal Hasan in Tamil Bigg Boss season 4, Disney Hotstar and Star Vijay have released a new promo video officially a few hours back today. Right from the promo ad, the hype is high among the audience due to its connectable nature of the video content.

Yes, insisting on social distancing on one side, the promo set its standard even higher by imitating every aspect of the common people's everyday scenario in connection with the inner Bigg boss.

With the contestants' expectation and guessing from the Netizens' angle, the 100 days long BB show team is all getting ready for the big day i.e, .October 4, 2020. However, the first episode might get premiere any day in the first week of the tenth month.

Despite all, content is all what people need and due to the long lag of daily life happenings amidst CoronaVirus mainly visiting theatres, Bigg Boss will be the highly expected entertainer of ever dull 2020.

Let's hope for some kind of brightness watching contestants life under Bigg Boss guidance and Kamal Hasan's weekly appearance. However, the voice is all what we die for and it actually reminisces Season 3's Bigg boss signing off with Mugen and Sandy sitting on the edge of the exit door.