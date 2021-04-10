Entertainment
BTS Dynamite Song choreography video On Viral

   Published Date : Apr 10, 2021 16:25 IST  

BTS has officially tweeted their "Dynamite" songs Choreographers video on their page. This tweet crossed 119.3k like hits in 30 mins, and it's been retweeted multiples.

Dynamite song was released on August 21, 2020, through Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment and received a million views.

This song reached worldwide in a very few days, and it won many awards for the BTS team. It is the first BTS song recorded in English, and it reached its height.

And now the song choreography video is shared by the team, and it is going viral on social media.

