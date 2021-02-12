News of Kutty Story Tamil Movie Leaked Online, will it impact collections?

During the Lockdown period, famous directors made a few shorts films and integrated them into a single movie released on OTT platforms. Today's release Kutty Story was supposed to release on OTT, but since theatres in Tamil Nadu are functioning with Full occupancy, the producer team approached Theatres.

Cinema audiences always like to watch movies at big-screen theatres, but lockdown closed all those theatres for more than seven months and made everyone watch at OTT platforms.

Few movie lovers watched movies on OTT, but most of them downloaded movies on piracy websites on the same day of release with high-quality prints. From Feb 2021, the central government announced to remove covid restrictions on theatres with Full occupancy, and the public is likely to watch on big screens.

Kutty Story Tamil movie released worldwide today, directed by four directors Gautham Menon, Nalan Kumarasamy, Venkat Prabhu, and Vijay. Kutty Story movie produced by Ishari K Ganesh under his Production Company Vels Film International.

Kutty Story movie has taken in four different stories. Edhirpaaradha Mutham, directed by Gautham Menon; Avanum Naanum, directed by Vijay, Logam directed by Venkat Prabhu; and Aadal Paadal, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy.

Gautham, Amala Paul, Megha Akash, Amitash Pradhan, Varun, Sangeetha, Sakshi, Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Balan did the part of their role in an excellent way.

Since Kutty Story Tamil movie leaked online on piracy websites today, it could affect theatrical collections since their fans do not expect the movie result. Many fans are waiting to watch Kutty Story Tamil Full movie to officially watch on OTT platforms, which could be released next week.