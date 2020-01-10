Tamilrockers Leaked Tanhaji Hindi Full Movie Online: Ajay Devgan's Tanhaji is released all over India today, January 10. Simultaneously Tamilrockers leaked illegally online right now in many of their network websites. This 17th century Maratha war against Mughals compared to surgical strikes and more of saffron to today's needs. Saif Ali Khan, in the negative role, is shining more than the patriotic proclamations of the hero Ajay Devgan as the unsung warrior Tanhaji. The best part of the movie is its CGI to make the film sit for 131 minutes in the theaters.

Tanhaji is the 100th film of Ajay Devgan, and he is also the producer of the movie with Bushan Kumar of T Series. His wife, Kajol, is acting as his wife, Parvati Bai. Though the two are pairing after ten years, there is not much importance to Kajol in the movie. Om Raut is the director of the slow-paced film more depending on the CGI than his directorial skills.

The storyline is Tanhaji is the commander of Chatrapati Sivaji Tanaji Malusare defending the Maratha Kondhana fortress from Aurangazeb's commander Uday Bhan. Tanaji, played by Ajay Devgan, talks more about Bhagwa or saffron and brings back the patriotism. But the commendable performance of Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan is one thing to not miss in the movie. His expressions until the last scene make the audience enjoy the theaters.

Tanhaji, taken with a budget of more than 150 crores, is clashing with Deepika Padukone's Chaapaak and Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth movie Darbar. But it has got another one to fight with, that is Tamilrockers now as they have streamed the movie online now to add the owes to the producer and actor Ajay Devgan for his 100th movie box office collections.