A new study published by The Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee finds that drinking coffee five times a day helps the risk of neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and dementia permitting the coffee addicts to go for more without behavioral health thoughts. The research proves specific conditions of dementia prevention or reduction, particularly in men.

Several clinical trials have shown that EHT or Phenylindane compounds present in the caffeine prevents the formation of toxic proteins that are responsible for Parkinson's development.

Dietitian Elisabet Rothenberg from the Kristianstad University of Sweden conducted a study based on the daily dietary components, mainly coffee and their association in reducing the risk of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's illness.

The recent study associated with the neural disease-causing nearly 10 million people to suffer worldwide from the PD or AD ailment mostly in men stating that even the diet practice looks enigmatic, the possibility of developing disease still exists.

Rothenberg clears that the study poses no conclusion for the change in diet plan and finds only the way to reduce the risk of dementia or neural disorders associated with the daily lifestyle. The dietitian cum Food and Meal Science Department Professor states that there is no curative treatment for the AD or PD diseases impairing functional capacity, mostly in elders, to date, and the Mediterranean diet may help the issue to some point.

The ISIC study affirms that coffee consumption in the diet with a dosage of thrice a day becomes more beneficial during the pre-morbid phase of the neurodegenerative diseases, i.e., before the occurrence of ailment compared with early studies of coffee dietary reducing 65% of risks associated with dementia or Alzheimer's disease in humans.

Overall lifetime consumption of high anti-inflammatory beverage(coffee) increases Cerebrospinal fluid secretion and cerebral blood flow, which in turn improves cognitive health in dementia defects.

The new study conducted in the transgenic mice with bone marrow cells inoculation resulted in the cognitive health of AD depicting more improvement on the plasma levels of a granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, synaptogenesis and neurogenesis with the consumption of coffee.

Dementia is the loss of memory when one turns aged, and the regular functioning of the soul gets affected as a result. So several studies are into the findings for curative treatment of the neurodegenerative diseases, and this time after caffeinated coffee, the list goes to the lifestyle activity associated with physical exercises.

A study published in the journal Brain Plasticity proves the association between yoga and brain health benefits as equal to the aerobic exercise improvements in the memory of adults.

Researchers analyzed people with no prior yoga background and advised to practice yoga for one or more times a week over 24 weeks observing the brain health at the beginning and end of the trial. Further studies analyzed the persons doing regular yoga and who don't practice yoga to track the mental behavior regarding dementia.

Another study issued in the Journal Science Advances claims that Alzheimer's disease develops in persons who frequently wake in bed without sound sleep. Researchers Lim and co-authors stated that bad sleep leads to the aging of brain cells, which probably increases the risk of cognitive health.

In Canada, nearly 30 to 40% of the old adults suffer from insomnia likely associates with Alzheimer's and Dementia.