   Published Date : Dec 19, 2019 19:00 IST  

DNA is not your destiny for Disease prediction: Researchers from the University of Alberta published a study, "Assessing the performance of genome-wide association studies for predicting disease risk" in Plos One.

Professor David Wishart, Department of biological sciences and the department of computing science, reveals that DNA is not your destiny claiming that SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) genomes mess in predicting diseases by examining data of two decades.

The new study unveils that Genes have less than 5% risk of predicting developing diseases in an individual. Authors of the study claim that the majority of diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, and diabetes have a genetic contribution of only 5% to 10% in developing that particular diseases as per the meta-analysis data obtained by comparing gene mutations, Snips, and other different conditions.

Genetic contribution occurs 40 to 50 % in ailments like Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and macular degeneration, says computational biologists of the University of Alberta.

Despite these exceptional diseases of high gene-based contribution, the study makes it visible that the development of disease originates from one's metabolism, lifestyle, nutrients,food-habits, environmental exposure to chemicals, climatic conditions, micro-organisms, affirms Professor Wishart.

Researchers conclude the study stating that accurate risk of the disease can be predicted by scaling metabolites, chemicals, proteins, or the microbiome.

Finally, Wishart Professor and Co-author leading the genetical assessment in predicting diseases clears that to obtain a clear cut view of a particular disease, one must measure the microbes, metabolites or proteins and not your genes or SNP's.

This genome behavior analysis study also highlights the importance of understanding the safety of the environment in terms of quality in all means of food, air, and water.

Author Biography
Siva Ranjani
Writer
Sivaranjani builds her passion in writing general things and that's her plus to correlate herself with current affairs. She loves learning new things and grasps ideas spontaneously; That habituate her to write things and give it a life. View more
