Exercise and migraine are interlinked

A new research by Samantha G Farris from Rutgers, Department of Psychology, the State University of New Jersey, concluded that "Exercise and migraine headache are interlinked." The research has been published in the journal Cephalalgia.

A survey of 100 women affected by migraine headaches has mentioned that inadequate physical activity and anxiety sensitivity as a reason for migraines. Anxiety sensitivity refers to the fear of causing anxiety from stressful physical activity.

According to Timothy Houle, Ph.D., associate professor in the Pain Mechanisms Lab at Wake Forest School of Medicine, Stress and stress reliever are the common reasons for migraine headaches.

Lucy Rathier, Ph.D., Clinical associate professor in the department of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, mentioned that there are so many other reasons for migraine headaches. To prevent migraine, a person need not avoid exercise. If he or she is drinking enough water and eating will enable the migraine headache to get disappeared gradually.

Drinking of water

Inadequate fluid is one of the reasons for migraine headaches. As per Noah Rosen, MD, director of the Headache Center at North Shore-LIJ Health System's Cushing Neuroscience Institute, "More exercise without the content of water in the body, makes most of the people to get affected." One study revealed that drinking four more cups of water has reduced the level of migraine headaches to the extent of 21 hours a week.

To check whether the person is well hydrated or not, urine should be analyzed. If it is white or light yellow, it signifies that there is an adequate level of fluid in the body. If it is in amber-colored urine or dark yellow, then it means the person has to drink more water.

Proper and Timely food

It is not the correct way of going to the gym after waking up with an empty stomach. Lucy Rathier said that "Whenever exercise is done with an empty stomach, the blood pressure gets lowered and results in migraine headache." Eating half an hour before exercise will give enough time for digestion, and it will not drop the blood sugar level. But strictly avoid sugary food as it will reduce the blood sugar level. Likewise, refueling the body after exercise is also very important. Eating Glycogen, fruits, protein-rich foods, and fiber-rich foods are very well for health that helps to recover fast.

Increase the exercise gradually

Timothy Houle, said that "At the beginning stage, a person shall start exercise to the level of tolerance and increase gradually. So that the exercise will benefit health without giving rise to migraine headache".