A US study published in the Cell Metabolism journal on 5 December confirms that setting a 10-hour window to eat in a day reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, and stroke. The 10-hour eating schedule well controls MetS or metabolic syndrome, which is one of the causes of these diseases that confirms this research by Salk Institute and the UC San Diego School of Medicine. With 30 % of the population being affected by MetS, the finding is of paramount importance for chronic and fatal disease patients worldwide.

Emily Manoogian is the co-first author of the published study and a postdoctoral fellow in the Panda Lab. She says that eating and drinking except for water within a consistent 10-hour window enables the body to rest and restore for the remaining 14 hours at night. Since human bodies anticipate the timing of eating, they can thoroughly prepare to optimize the metabolism. The finding was our checking of controlling the timing intake to support circadian rhythms would improve the health of cardiometabolic diseases.

Micheal Wilkinson is also the co-first author of the study and assistant clinical professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and a cardiologist at UC San Diego Health. She adds to Emily's saying that Satchidananda Panda's work in animals in the Panda lab showed that time-restricted eating led to dramatic health benefits, which includes healthier metabolism.

The study was conducted on 19 women affected by MetS or metabolic syndrome. Most of them had antihypertensive patients who ate equal to or more than 14 hours. They were made to eat equivalent to or less than 10 hours a day. All of them used a validated app to log their caloric intake during the 12 week intervention periods and the 2-week baseline. None of the 19 women report any adverse effects during the 12-week intervention.

Apart from any adverse effects, the participants had the following benefits due to the 10-hour eating window.

Improved sleep

3-4 % reduction in body weight and body mass index, abdominal fat and waist circumference

Risk factors of heart diseases were reduced due to diminishing blood pressure and cholesterol

Blood sugar levels and insulin levels improved

This study finding could save billions of dollars in delaying and avoiding chronic and fatal diseases to millions across the world.