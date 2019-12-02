Regular Smoking of Cannabis Increase The Risk of Testicular Cancer

World News
   Published Date : Dec 02, 2019 23:53 ET  

Smoking Cannabis Increase Risk of Developing Testicular Cancer Says US experts: A study by US Experts states that men who use to smoke cannabis increase their risk of developing testicular cancer. The study has been published in the monthly journal of AMA(American Medical Association), Scientist warns that men smoking marijuana (locally called as a weed)  often or regularly could be left with the development of cancer cells in their testicles.

People using cannabis will always have this excuse with them that smoking cannabis has its cancer-fighting properties. Now, researches found that people using cannabis regularly were 36% high in the risk side comparing healthy persons.

Surviving rate of people who have testicular cancer is between one year to a maximum of five years after being diagnosed. Some researches also state that this disease commonly affects White men more than other ethnic groups. This is an uncommon disease, but it affects men aged15 to 49.

Symptoms:

  • Painless Swelling in one of the testicles. 
  • Discomfort and Pain in scrotum.
  • Fluid builds up in the membrane around the testicles.

Prevention:

Maximum men won't let doctors to their pants, but if you feel something is not right, seeking medical attention earlier is a good remedy.

