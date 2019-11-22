Western Colorado Closed Schools Following the outbreak of Norovirus

22,000 students are out of school in Colorado due to the infectious norovirus

Norovirus causes gastroenteritis to 685 million people and more than 200 million children and also causing the death of more than 50,000 children annually. Due to its recent spread in western Colorado, the administration has closed down 45 schools, and 22,000 children have to stay home.

Tanya Marvin, head of nursing of the Mesa School County District, has said that more than 20 children have been actively vomiting. It is the first sign of norovirus infection, and already 17 % of the school children are away from school due to it. To stop further exposure, the schools have been asked to shut her contention.

Several celebrity children are also in the list of students who are taking an early thanksgiving break from school. Celine Wood's grandchildren seem to come back homesick for the past week. Three children of Joy Zeller have also come back home yesterday, November 21, 2019, due to closure of the school. She says that the school district has taken the right decision to shut schools.

CDC or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that people with norovirus ailment could spread billions of norovirus particles. But for a child to be infected, only a few of them are enough and will make them sick. It spreads through direct contact from an infected person by touching tainted surfaces, or through contaminated food.

Symptoms of norovirus infection include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. One out of all five cases of acute gastroenteritis, which is inflammation of the stomach or intestines is by norovirus. It is more critical during the winter months from December to February and costs annually $ 60 billion in expenses.

There are also reports from the neighboring West Grand School District about norovirus illnesses. They are also closing school until next Tuesday or 26 November.