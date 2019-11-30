Whooping Cough emergency in Moncton High School

Whooping Cough emergency bids Moncton High School students: According to The New Brunswick Department of Health confirmation, a whooping cough emergency has been diagnosed at the Bernice Moncton High School.

The New Brunswick Health department states that pertussis victims should stay away from school for five days in the beginning stage and about three weeks until the end of the cough.

The Bernice MacNaughton High School management sent their students with a letter to the parents and guardians informing about the pertussis diagnosis on Thursday.

Pertussis or Whooping Cough is a deadly syndrome with a severe cough lasting for months in the affected individuals. The letter from school states that "Through Public health diagnosis Pertussis or whooping cough has been identified at Bernice MacNaughton School. The severe cough of this syndrome lasts for a month, but the disease is contagious for infants under one year of age".

The victims suffer from common cold,flu-like symptoms later leading to the endless cough posing a contagious difficulty. Whooping cough spreads after three weeks of untreated cold symptoms; thus, the BMHS school management advises parents to get their children medicated immediately after diagnosis.

Minister Dominic Cardy passed a bill declaring to vaccinate the children at public schools irrespective of caste or religion.

Sidney Smith, a student from BMHS school, warns, " People to get vaccinated claiming the issue as severe."

Many students from MacNaughton School feel their concern is only for unvaccinated children. Tuberculosis was diagnosed first at the Moncton High school, followed by whooping cough syndrome. Tb patient at the school is doing well in treatment says, officials.