80 US Soldiers Killed in the Missile Attack of Iran, Says Iraq Media

Media in Iraq reports that around 80 US troopers killed in Iraq: According to reports in the various media in Iraq, as many as 80 US troopers are reportedly killed in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile strike on US forces. A few media organizations in the country have also carried the news that as many as 200 American troops are reportedly injured in the attack. The missile strikes were carried out on the American airbase Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq. Furthermore, the spokesperson for the Iraqi army has confirmed that one of its top commanders, Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani is reportedly injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, a source from the US stated that while there are no reports of casualties from the American side, the damage assessment is still underway. Once the process is complete, the exact number of deaths and the number of American troops injured will be made official.

In the backdrop of this, a source from a broadcast house in Iraq has confirmed that the reports of the number of US troopers dead and injured are accurate. The source went on to add that helicopters were pressed into service to transfer the dead and transport the injured men out of the airbase. There still is no proof for the same.

According to a source from ground zero who is familiar with the developments, as many as 20 points on the base were reportedly hit by missiles. In the impact of the attack, many American men were either dead or injured besides helicopters and drones from the US side were damaged or destroyed.

Based on the assessment that was carried out by the Iraqi military, more than a dozen missiles were reportedly fired at Al-Asad, of which two reportedly failed, and another five missiles were fired targeting Irbil city. Coming down heavily on the American side for its inability to combat the attack, a source from an Iraqi news media went on record saying that despite the American side maintain a high degree of the vigil, sadly, their air defense team failed to respond.

In the backdrop of this, President of America, Donald Trump, retreated that all is well. He took to social media to convey the same. His tweet sent out a message insisting that everything is under control, and there is no need to worry. The American President also promised to make a statement to the country and the world about the situation.