America Reports First Omicron variant of Coronavirus Death In Texas

According to health officials, the United States reported the first death of a new Omicron variant of coronavirus in Texas.

The U.S. Department of Health estimates that Omicron infections made 73% of the new infections reported daily in the United States. The Department of Health also said that the Omicron virus had increased six-time this week. South Africa has issued a warning about the Omicron virus for the past 25 days, but the virus has now spread to 90 countries, including India.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says the rapid spread of the Omicron infection has now been confirmed. The organization also said that Omicron would re-infect those who had been vaccinated and those who were already infected.

Even though there is no indication that omicron causes more severe sickness than delta, a huge increase in infection levels could flood hospitals with sick individuals.

In some countries, death due to Omicron has been reported. The Omicron cases are very high in Britain compared to the other countries. In this case, the first death due to Omicron is reported in the United States. According to Texas health officials, a 50-year-old man with corona has died of Omicron. And to note, he has not vaccinated even the single dose.

The highly mutant coronavirus strain has been found across the country, according to a model updated weekly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The delta variation, which was the prevalent strain of the virus in the United States until last week, has now dropped to about 27% of sequenced cases.

The United States is urging eligible people to seek additional vaccinations to fight Omicron. On Monday, Moderna Inc. said a third dose of the vaccine would increase antibody levels against the mutant. BioNTech SE said that laboratory studies have shown that a third dose of the vaccine also helps neutralize Omicron.