KFC Worker at Michigan Diagnosed with Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A vaccination call for KFC eaters by Genesee & Saginaw County Health Officials. Michigan: A KFC staff working in Michigan has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A infection, and the health officials warned Kentucky Fried Chicken food eaters to vaccine immediately.

Sources also claim that the victim employee seems to work in two different locations with Hepatitis A infection, respectively. The spots are at 6021 Dort Hwy in Grand Blanc Township and 9230 Birch Run Road in Birch Run, says Genesee County Health Department.

Hepatitis A virus is a contagious liver infection with the delayed symptoms of vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, dark urine, and yellowing of the skin, which needs emergency treatment. The affected person can spread the virus by touching the food or by improper hygiene as like the case of KFC worker in Birch Run and Grand Blanc locations.

The Genesee County Health Department and Saginaw County Health Department together dealing the vaccination awareness program in their respective locations to avoid further spread of infections.

Health officials warned that people consumed food or drink from the Birch Run KFC, between November 14 to 16, 2019 or the Grand Blanc KFC from November 20 to 26, may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Further, the Genesee and Saginaw County officials recommended the KFC food eaters on the prior dates to get vaccinated immediately or any symptoms of Hepatitis A should consult their doctors.

Vaccination for Hepatitis A virus should be given within 14 days of vulnerability. Meanwhile, both the Genesee and Saginaw county health officials planned a special hosting for Hepatitis vaccination at the two KFC locations. The county authorities stated that the Kentucky Fried Chicken shop proprietors co-operated well for the investigation of their worker's infection. It is made mandatory and important for the exposed people of Grand Blac location to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Apart from regular clinic time, Genesee County and Saginaw County scheduled a time frame for the emergency vaccination of Hepatitis A virus, stating that the clinic will be open on December 4 and 5, Wednesday and Thursday from 8-11:00 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Regular hours of the clinic at the Burton Branch are 8-11 a.m and 1-4 p.m on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. An appointment visit schedules on Tuesday at 1-4 p.m and Thursday at 4-6p.m, respectively.

The Saginaw County Health Department scheduled its regular hours of the clinic at 1600 North Michigan Avenue are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 1.30-4p.m, Wednesday 9-11.30 a.m, Thursday 1.15-4 p.m and Friday 8.30-11 a.m accordingly.

Officials made further easy for the risky people by helping with a dial code. The Genesee County Health Department Hepatitis A Telephone Hotline number at 810- 257-3048, or the Saginaw County Health Department at (989) 758-3840 to make an appointment respectively.