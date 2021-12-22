Nearly Dollars 100 billion stolen from Covid-19 relief fund, Reports Secret Service

The U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday that at least $ 100 billion had been stolen from Covid-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who have lost their jobs due to the Covid Pandemic.

In an interview, Roy Dotson, the agency's national epidemic fraud recovery coordinator, the assessment was based on data from secret service cases and the Department of Labor and small business management.

The Covid-19 fraud cases pursued by the judiciary are not included in the Secret Service. The Department of Labor says about $ 87 billion in unemployment benefits may have been misappropriated, and a significant portion may have been due to fraud.

The judiciary said last week that its fraud unit had prosecuted more than 150 defendants in 95 criminal cases and seized more than $ 75 million in cash from fraudulently secured check security plan funds, as well as a large number of real estate assets and luxury items.

Law enforcement at the outset of the epidemic focused on fraud involving personal protective equipment, the Secret Service said. Authorities have now prioritized the exploitation of epidemic-related relief efforts as the CARES Act has attracted the attention of federally funded individuals and organized criminal networks worldwide.