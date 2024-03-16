US House Passes Bill With Majority To Ban Tiktok

The U.S. House has passed a bill to ban the Chinese app TikTok. The bill now goes to the Senate, where its future is uncertain. There have been concerns about the implications of free speech in the past.

In recent years, the Indian government decided to ban the TikTok app, sparking significant controversy. This action resulted in millions of TikTok users experiencing shock and dismay and a widespread wave of layoffs, with many individuals losing their jobs.

On March 13, 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that could force TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell its ownership of the app. If ByteDance doesn't divest, TikTok could be banned in the U.S.

In this case, TikTok has been banned in America after India. The U.S. House has passed a bill to ban the Chinese app TikTok, which has received a majority in the U.S. Parliament.