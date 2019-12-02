Bad Dreams Can Help Conquer Fear When Awake

Bad Dreams helps people to face fears in reality: Sleep and dreams are intertwined, whether it is good or bad! The Fear of waking up to see things while dreaming is still a question of the hunt and needs more courage to deal with the bad dreams in bed. However, scientists never leave baggage to analyze the human being during sleeping hours.

They searched for answers with a new study focusing on the real-time benefits of dreams in one's life by teaming researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), University of Wisconsin, and University Hospitals of Geneva and published the Bad dream benefits in "Human Brain Mapping journal."

Lampros Perogamvros and the team in a recent study analyzed the bad dreams of 18 volunteers during their sleep with High-density electroencephalography (EEG) and noted the wake-up stories of the volunteer by questioning what dream and how it shrank them? Some woke up several times out of fear during which the scientists found that brain areas insula and cingulate cortex were responsible for triggering the fear in humans.

Meanwhile, 89 participants were asked to analyze their emotional behavior during sleep and the fear factor while dreaming scary for a week. After the period, researchers underwent MRI scans to find the reason behind the link of emotion and dream, concluding that bad dreams during sleep help people to face fear in reality and making individuals react better in scary situations acting as a prior trainer.

Sterpenich says that the amygdala level increases in the prefrontal cortex of the brain, thus increasing the number of bad dreams in sleep. He also adds that longer the fear dreams in person less the level of the insula, cingulate, and amygdala activation in reality.

Perogamvros declares that "It is believed that if the fear exceeds its state in a dream, then its role as emotional regulator becomes less beneficial."

Sources reveal that the new verdicts about the beneficial behavior of emotions concerning bad dreams in sleep lead the origin of several new findings correlating anxiety and dreams.