Scientists are Comparing Human Brain with the Nervous System of Crab

Human Brain compared with the crab's nervous system: Since not all the human brain neurons are under the classification to identify specifically, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences added crab into account. As a research species which offers tastiest sea feast and the scientists decided to compare the nervous system of crab and human beings neurons undergoing knocks contributing to the development of the neurodegenerative disorder such as Alzheimer's.

The nervous system of all animal species is composed of countless neurons and the scientists recently on the analysis of unknown neurons in the human brain using RNA sequencing technique. RNA sequencing compares the changes in the transcriptome of old and new generations heading to classify the anonymous neurons under various subtypes.

David Schulz, a professor of biological sciences at the College of Arts and Science, clears that among the billion neurons in the human brain, we are yet to classify subtypes furthermore to set up solid building blocks for the nervous system within the next 100 years.

Professor also adds that to identify the accurate building block of the human brain, one must analyze the difference in neurons from one another, i.e., to differentiate healthy and diseased neurons.

To get a clear cut view of the human nervous system, researchers suggested the crab brain as a model to do RNA sequencing with the previous human brain models.

Since crab's neuron subtypes are identified thoroughly, the new study made the analyst parse the human brain neurons using RNA Sequencing comparing the previous neural studies and their classifications.

Prof. Schulz was both surprised and reassured by their verdicts, stating that the brain model study is only a refinement until the thorough understanding of the neurons and their functional aspects depicting the building blocks of the central nervous system.

This study of crab Brain and RNA sequenced human brain will undoubtedly help to identify the origin of neural disorders with the exact location of which neurons responsible for the whack.