The Great Red Spot of Jupiter is Not Dying

Back in 2018, a group of researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California, said that Jupiter's crown jewel, the Great Red Spot, is disappearing. And, they also concluded the red storm of Jupiter would completely disappear in the next 20 years. Now another researcher from Berkeley says that Red Spot is not going to cool down any soon.

The new research claims that the storm is getting active every minute. Philip Marcus is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, in the field of fluid dynamics. The professor stated his findings at the recently held conference over the fluid dynamics by the American Physical Society on November 25, 2019.

While indicating the previous studies done on the GRS, Marcus said that many amateur and professional astronomers photographed the monster storm. A few months back, some astronomers spotted blade or flake like objects flying out of the storm. Those findings led us to consider the GRS is shrinking. The actual reason behind that flakes was the collision of smaller winds with the GRS.

Marcus said that the clouds of the smaller storm that approaches GRS spinning in the same direction, the monster will shutter the little one's clouds and flake it away. But, if a storm approaches the monster spinning in the opposite direction to it, there will happen a stagnation. Most of the time, the shuttered cloud of the storm that is spinning in the same direction is flaked and thrown away as an extension of the reddish spot. Such type of activities are the great signs of good health of the GRS, concluded the fluid dynamic professor.

The professor said that the reports on the death of the storm were greatly exaggerated. The storm will stand for centuries unless any cataclysmic event on the planet.