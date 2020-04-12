ads
Published Date : Apr 12, 2020

Americans Be Aware of Scammers to not let them Steal the Coronavirus Stimulus Payments
For the past few days, coronavirus is killing thousands of Americans and stealing their livelihood. Now it is the turn of the scammers trying to steal their coronavirus aid. With direct payments from the treasury getting started to credit in many bank accounts, they are in full swing to loot the money from the people.
The US attorney's office has warned the Americans not to believe any phone calls of delivering coronavirus aid checks. They have also confirmed that the stimulus payment gets directly credited to the bank account, and the paper checks have so far not started delivery. Even the IRS does not ask for bank details of any American for whatsoever reasons.
According to the US attorney, scammers are already in the prowl for deceiving Americans vide unsolicited calls, emails, messages. Spammers claim to be from the US internal revenue service and are on attempts to steal the coronavirus stimulus payments. It warns the people to be aware and alert on such fake attempts by the scammers.
Further, they have stated that people who have updated their direct deposit information on the IRS file would receive their due payments before April 13. And for those who have not done it so far, will get the paper checks only during the mid-August or even later. And meanwhile, anyone asking for processing fees for instant checks are fraudsters is their warning.
Many police departments across America have warned about scammers to the people and issued specific tips not to get trapped by these scammers that include
- The American government will never ask for any upfront payment or processing fees through anyone for the coronavirus stimulus payments.
- For an individual the amount is $ 1,200, for couples, it is $ 2,400, and for children below 17 it is $ 500, and the maximum upper limit for any family is $ 3,400, and any checks other than this and especially with cents are fake.
- Phone calls by the government do not verify receiving checks, and hence any such calls are fake.
- IRS or any government official will never ask the Americans of their bank details.
- Since stimulus payments are made either directly to bank accounts or through the delivery of paper checks, do not reveal any PayPal details to anyone.
- Do not respond to any online queries regarding stimulus payments as the government will never contact you online for it.
- Never click any link or download anything that comes online to you regarding the stimulus payment as it will infect the gadget and rob your personal information.
