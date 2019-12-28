World News
Technology News
Health News
Science News
Home
World News

ads

Archaeologists Unearthed 1000 years old Ancient Mayan Palace remains in Mexico

   Published Date : Dec 28, 2019 12:43 IST  

World News
Ancient Mayan Palace remains in Mexico. Image Courtesy: INAH

Ancient Mayan Palace remains in Mexico. Image Courtesy: INAH

Ancient Mayan Palace found in Mexico after 1000 years: Histories never fade, plus archaeologists never get exhausted. Yes, one more to add in the lost and found ruins listings comes the ancient Mayan Palace.

Anthropologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) discovered the ancient Mayan Palace during the unearthing of the historically ruined city of Kuluba in the Yucatan state, which is around 160 km from the Cancun in eastern Mexico. Researchers reveal that Mayan palace was lost over 1000 years ago, depicting a vast cultural civilization.

Unearthed Mayan Palace building measures about 6 meters (20 feet) tall, 55 meters (180 feet) long and 15 meters (49 feet) wide, overall the extent to be half the length of a football pitch. A basement, stairways, ornamental pillars, residential buildings were uncovered till now in Kuluba ancient site by the archaeologists.

The Institute's archaeologists believe that the palace occupied two long periods between 600 and 1050 A.D, which is during the Late Classic(600-900 AD) and Terminal Classic (850-1050 AD)eras of the Mayan civilization.

The Mayan empire flourished a larger part of present southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, and Honduras before the arrival of Spanish conquerors. This palace found in Kuluba considered as the critical Mayan site, which links to the nearby cities of Chichen Itza and Ek' Balam, making Kuuba as Kuluba archaeological zone rendering the highs of ancient times.

Archaeologist Alfredo Barrera of National Institute of Anthropology and History states that "Mayan Palace verdict is just the beginning of work and we began to uncover the most voluminous structures on the site" as a result of restoring the ancient Mayan civilization to a greater extent.

Reforestation has been taking place in the surrounding region to protect the Kuluba archaeological site further as scientists predict that Mayans lost their inhabitation due to the drought, climate, war and politics in ancient times. To be highlighted, the jungle will be open to visitors in the middle term, says INAH anthropologists.

Archaeologists Unearthed 1000 years old Ancient Mayan Palace remains in Mexico

Author Biography
Siva Ranjani
Writer
Sivaranjani builds her passion in writing general things and that's her plus to correlate herself with current affairs. She loves learning new things and grasps ideas spontaneously; That habituate her to write things and give it a life. View more
MicroCap Observer
2150 Coral Way,
Miami, Florida 33145,
United States.
9790403333 sivaranjani@microcapobserver.com

Other News
Supreme Court of India Fined 76 Lakhs for a Delhi Hospital for Negligence
Supreme Court of India Fined 76 Lakhs for a Delhi Hospital for Negligence

 Vijayan Sankar

World News

Typhoon Phanfone Killed 16 in Central Philippines
Typhoon Phanfone Killed 16 in Central Philippines

 Vijayan Sankar

World News

Five Dead in White Island Volcano Eruption. Image Credit: Flickr/Christoph Strassler
Five Dead in White Island Volcano Eruption

 Vijayan Sankar

World News

Five of Khashoggi killers sentenced to death
Five of Jamal Khashoggi killers sentenced to death

 Vijayan Sankar

World News

About Us | Disclaimer Policy | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us

MicroCap Observer © Copyright 2019. All Rights Reserved.