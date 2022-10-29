Entertainment
Science News
World News
Home
HomeWorld News

ads

Elon Musk Fires Parag Agarwal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gade After Twitter Take Over

   Published Date : Oct 29, 2022 15:40 IST  

World News
Twitter

Twitter

Elon Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, criticized the suppression of liberty of expression on Twitter. Subsequently, Elon Musk announced that he would buy Twitter last April. 

After negotiations, Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Elon Musk then announced that he was cancelling the deal, saying that the company refused to provide information about fake accounts on Twitter as the acquisition process began. 

Following this, Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk in court. The court heard the case and set a deadline of October 28 (yesterday) to finalize the deal. In this situation yesterday, Elon Musk entered the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, the United States.

There were reports that Elon Musk had accepted the deal to buy Twitter. Within hours of becoming the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk fired four key executives of Twitter. Indeed, earlier in a letter to Twitter advertisers, Musk said it had bought Twitter to 'help humanity' amid the growing risk of social media splitting into far-right and far-left reverberations. 

Since then, his first decisions as the owner of Twitter have been to fire CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gade, head of legal policy, trust and security. 

Under the company's compensation plan, Twitter's approximately 7,500 employees will pay $100 million. Musk owes more than $200 million to those mentioned three fired executives.

Elon Musk Fires Parag Agarwal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gade After Twitter Take Over

Other News
The White House
White House: President Joe Biden Participated In The Halloween Festival

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Image Credit: Dr. Paula Kahumbu
Kenya Drought: Hundreds Of Elephants, Wildebeest And Zebras Dead

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman Appointed As Home Secretary In Rishi Sunak Cabinet

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Twitter
Elon Musk Fires Parag Agarwal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gade After Twitter Take Over

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

About Us | Disclaimer Policy | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us

MicroCap Observer © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved.