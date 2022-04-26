Elon Musk Made His First Tweet As Twitter Owner About Freedom Of Speech

It is now officially that Elon Musk has bought Twitter for $44 billion. This talk was already circling on social media. Earlier, he said that he was ready to buy the entire account on Twitter for $ 41 billion. And now he has done what he said.

In this regard, Elon Musk made a tweet about freedom of speech, in which he emphasized the importance of freedom of speech. Elon Musk, who recorded that freedom of speech is the basis of democracy, said Twitter is a digital town square, and important future issues will be discussed from a humanitarian point of view.