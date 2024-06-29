Mother Arrested After 6 Year Old Child Dies In Hot Car In North Carolina

A mother of an 8-year-old arrested for manslaughter and child abuse in North Carolina for leaving her daughter in a car to work. The child stuck in the car died of hyperthermia as she was left alone for an hour and a half.

This unfortunate event happened on June 26, when the mother left for the office leaving her daughter in the car amidst the very hot weather.

The police identified the mother as 36-year-old Ashlee Stallings. Ashlee mentioned to the police that she had left the child in the car with air conditioner on. It is believed that her daughter might turned the car off because she was cold.

According to reports, the testimony in the case described how the accused discovered her daughter unconscious on the backseat floorboard after returning to her vehicle around an hour and a half after their last text exchange.

After finding her daughter in the car, the woman observed the girl breathing shallowly and foaming at the mouth. In an attempt to seek urgent medical attention, she used a hammer to break the back window of the vehicle and initially drove towards a nearby hospital.

However, she later stopped at a business seeking assistance, as detailed in the affidavit. Tragically, the child was pronounced dead early Thursday, hours after being transported to the hospital.

Medical personnel informed law enforcement that the girl had experienced brain herniation due to hyperthermia, as stated in the affidavit.

It is said that the victim's mother "admitted she knew the temperature was 94 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 35 degrees Celsius) outside and that she should not have left the victim inside the car alone."