Turkey Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Exceeds 41,000 After The Disaster

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 41,000. The situation in Turkey is getting worse every day. The rescue operations are happening in full swing.

As the death toll continues to rise in the powerful earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, a video of a man screaming and searching for his wife and children buried in the rubble has surfaced on social media and is disturbing viewers.

Currently, the focus is on helping people struggling in the extreme cold without shelter or adequate food. The earthquake has claimed more than 41,000 deaths in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. Even if they survive the extreme cold, there is no place for them to stay.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the situation following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 is now under control. "We are facing one of the biggest natural disasters not only in our country but in the history of mankind,"

About 26 million people in both countries require humanitarian assistance. There is an increasing climate with cold weather, sanitation and the spread of infectious diseases.

The United Nations has provided $400 million in funding. Erdogan said Russia had completed its search and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria and was withdrawing, with the death toll in Turkey at 35, 3418.