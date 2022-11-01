White House: President Joe Biden Participated In The Halloween Festival

Halloween is known as the festival of ghosts or the festival of clowns. The Halloween festival is held in the German town of Müstel. At this festival, the public dressed up as ghosts, goblins, witches, zombies, etc.

Many people participated in this festival, from children to elders. Countries, including America, Britain, Canada, and Ireland, celebrate Halloween on October 31.

Thousands of people participated in the Halloween festival held in Tokyo, Japan. Despite more than 150 people dying in a stampede in neighbouring South Korea, this year's ghost festival in Japan has not dampened spirits.

To cheer up the wandering souls, the countries are celebrating Halloween. Americans celebrate the Halloween festival in a great way. President Joe Biden participated in the Halloween festival at the White House in the United States.



For this, the White House complex was decorated differently with coloured lights. Joe Biden and his wife expressed their happiness by giving chocolates to the boys and girls who came dressed strangely. Elon Musk also shared his Halloween costume on social media.