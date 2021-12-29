Increasing Covid Cases In US, Biden Lifts Travel Restrictions

The United States is a country in the world to be infected with the coronavirus to an extreme extent. The country continues to be number one in corona infections and deaths worldwide. In this situation, the spread of coronavirus in the United States is currently accelerating again. Over the past few weeks, the virus infection has spread very fast.

At the same time, with the growing number of Omicron infections in the United States, it is shocking that more than 50 lakh people in the state of California are affected by corona infection. The growing epidemic in this environment and the consequent isolation of people has led to a shortage of manpower for many industries in the United States.

This makes California the first state to record high coronavirus infections. A report released by the California Department of Public Health states that this is not unexpected in a state with a population of 40 crores. The Department of Health says the number of infections has risen sharply due to holiday parties and family events, despite the fact that winter storms are raging.

The government has announced relaxations in restrictions on asymptomatic corona patients. Accordingly, the isolation period for corona sufferers without any symptoms has been reduced from 10 days to 5 days. At the same time, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has announced that they will be required to wear face masks for the next five days.

Similarly, the CDC has reduced the isolation period from 14 days to 5 days for those who have been in close contact with corona infected people. "These new rules ensure that people can continue their daily lives safely," said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

Meanwhile, due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in European countries, many countries are again implementing strict restrictions.

Under the new regulations, it is mandatory for everyone with the opportunity to work from home. It has also been announced that less than 2,000 people will be allowed to participate in indoor public events.

The French government has imposed new restrictions on the spread of the virus. It has been reported that these restrictions will come into effect from January 3rd.

The US government has also imposed a travel ban on South African countries. In this situation, US President Joe Biden has lifted the travel ban imposed on 8 South African countries, namely Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Sweden, Lesotho and Malawi.