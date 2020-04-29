UFO NEWS: Alien Aircraft Video Officially Released by Pentagon

Pentagon has put an end to the 15 years of rumors by releasing the videos of the classified UFOs on Monday, April 27. The promise of Hilary Clinton during her election campaign in 2016 is now fulfilled, while Trump saying in a 2019 interview of not believing it. The three videos show how the Navy pilots reacting to the fast-moving unidentified flying object, which is 40 feet speeding 50 feet above the water.

Sue Gough, the Pentagon spokesperson, said that the videos are now released only to clear the public misconceptions. Americans were waiting for a long time of whether the videos that were circulating were real or more of such videos exist. He also said that the release of the classified videos are not showing any sensitive systems or capabilities and will not affect the military air space investigations.

"Harry Reid is the former Senate Majority leader who, in 2007, helped in funding fo $ 22 million programs for investigating the UFOs. In support of the Pentagon releasing the video, he had tweeted that the US government should take it seriously for any threat against national security. Also, he said that the videos are only scratching the earth's surface and the available materials. He stressed that the Americans should be more informed on the UFOs.

In 2004 American Navy pilot took videos with infrared cameras of 40 feet object that were flying above 50 feet of the water 100 miles out of the Pacific ocean. New York Times released this video. There were also two other videos taken during 2015 and leaked without authorization in 2007 and 2017. One of the pilot was heard saying that the UFO is even rotating.

President Trump, in an interview in June 2019, had said that he does not believe the videos. Even Hillary Clinton, in her presidential campaign in 2016, has said that she will release the UFO videos if elected as president.

The release of the classified videos by Pentagon as put an end to the extraterrestrial crazy Americans eagerness to know the fifteen-year long truth of UFOs flying above the earth.