Entertainment
Science News
World News
Home
HomeWorld News

ads

AquaDom: Berlin Largest Tropical Fish Aquarium Explodes

   Published Date : Dec 17, 2022 11:30 IST  

World News
Berlin Giant AquaDom

Berlin Giant AquaDom

In Germany, a huge fish tank broke and flooded the road. Thousands of rare fish fell to the ground and thrashed to death.

The famous hotel 'Radisson Blu' is located in the heart of Berlin, the German capital of Europe. This hotel is famous for its giant aquarium. Here, an 82-foot-tall glass aquarium was set up, housing 1,500 species of fish. Named 'Aquadome', this tank was filled with 10 lakh litres of water. The tank suddenly broke and shattered at 6 AM yesterday.

The glass tank is said to have cracked and broken as the temperature dropped below minus 10 degrees. The water from the fish tank ran to the road. The rare fish in it also fell to the ground, throbbed, and died. Over 1,500 saltwater fish from more than 100 species were in the tank. In the summer of 2020, the aquarium underwent a significant renovation.

AquaDom: Berlin Largest Tropical Fish Aquarium Explodes

Other News
Image Credit: Vatican News
Pope Francis Says He Signed Resignation Letter In Case Of Health Impediment

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Netflix Documentary Debate

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

Berlin Giant AquaDom
AquaDom: Berlin Largest Tropical Fish Aquarium Explodes

 Daniel McCarthy

World News

About Us | Disclaimer Policy | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us

MicroCap Observer © Copyright 2022. All Rights Reserved.