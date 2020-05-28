Black Man George Floyd death: Racism overrules in the U.S

Minneapolis: Lots of racism haters emerged into the streets of Minneapolis before the death of George Floyd for raising their support on witnessing the brutal act of Minneapolis Police officers. The video recording of a white Police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man went viral urging the Minneapolis people to protest unrest on the roads.

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday when the Minneapolis Police Department filed a forgery case against George Floyd. The man was sitting inside a car and his refusal to the police led to such humanless behavior by the four policemen on the roads.

Though the man seeked help for a breathless situation, the officers handcuffed the victim and kneeled on for a few hours. The peaceful anti-racial protest gradually turned Minneapolis into an unstoppable chaotic city after the 46 year old man George Floyd lost his breath while under police custody.

This agitated the common public to voice more on the brutality, which led to throwing stones on the police officers. Reacting to the protest, the police in turn fired rubber bullets and leaked tear gases on the protestors standing on the top of a roof.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo immediately fired four officers from the department stating that this is the right decision for the city, community and the Minneapolis Police Department. The Chief fired Police officer Derek Chauvin immediately when people initiated the revolt outside his home.

Also, three more officers named Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were separated from the employment after confirmation of crime on Black man.

President Trump addressed the Minneapolis problem via tweet ordering the FBI to take immediate action on the crime stating that "Justice will be served". This condition in Minnesota created a hopeless situation among blacks and anti-racial believers.

The recent protest reminisces many such black deaths inside the States like Philando Castile's loss in 2017. However, the hectic and inhuman fights costing the color is highly an unsolvable matter in the forthcoming years.