Chinese Balloon: Antony Blinken Postpones China visit

A balloon flew suspiciously over a military-run nuclear launch site in Montana, USA. It was later revealed to be a Chinese spy balloon.

The action was immediately taken to shoot down the mysterious balloon. But there is a risk of shooting down the balloon while flying over a nuclear launch site. Besides, the US military abandoned the effort because of possible civilian harm.

It was monitoring a series of activities related to its movement. Following this, Canada's Department of National Defense is working with the United States to investigate the movement of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

The country has also informed that measures are being taken to ensure the security of Canada's airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's weekend trip to China has been postponed. Blinken said China's spy balloon over US airspace was a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law.

According to the explanation published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, it was a type of aircraft that came from China for civilian use.