Concerns Rise as AstraZeneca Halts Global Distribution of Covishield Vaccine

In 2019, the world was hit by a devastating pandemic caused by the coronavirus, which originated in China. The virus spread rapidly across the globe, causing widespread illness and death. To control the spread of the disease, doctors and researchers around the world worked tirelessly to develop effective treatments and vaccines.

AstraZeneca:

After many months of research and testing, vaccines such as Covishield and Covaxin were developed and introduced. Covaxin was created by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, while Covishield was developed by UK-based AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Covishield:

Covishield was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune, Maharashtra, with the approval of the Central Government. The vaccine was reported to be 70 percent effective at the time of its release and has since been used by millions of people around the world, helping to bring the pandemic under control.

However, in recent months there have been reports of deaths and health problems following vaccination with Covishield. In response to these complaints, more than 50 lawsuits were filed in UK courts against AstraZeneca, the company that developed the vaccine.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University report:

During the hearing, AstraZeneca and Oxford University reported that blood clots and Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) were rare side effects of the vaccine. The company emphasized that not everyone who received the vaccine experienced these side effects, and they were very rare.

Despite these assurances, AstraZeneca has announced that it will withdraw the Covishield vaccine worldwide. The company has cited very rare side effects as the reason for the recall, and also explained that it is withdrawing the vaccine for commercial reasons.

This decision has caused concern among health experts and the general public, but it is hoped that other effective vaccines will continue to be available to combat the ongoing pandemic.