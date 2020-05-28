Coronavirus Global - CDC Warns: Know why antibody tests may not be accurate

Know why antibody tests may not be accurate: Coronavirus mystery eludes even the CDC to give new guidelines now, and then as per the worst situations, it is causing around the world. And especially in America, there are more than 100,000 dead and with nearly 1.7 million people infected. There are now two recent new guidelines updated in the CDC website. One is that the antibody test maybe is still too inaccurate to rely on it for determining COVID-19 related policies. The other is the guidelines to be followed by those who have tested positive not to spread the coronavirus infection.

CDC warning on antibody tests: The CDC warning now on the antibody tests is after hundreds of advertised claims of accurate COVID 19 antibody testing, which were not even close to the truth. There were many reports earlier of these misleading antibody or serology test advertisements. AS per the latest update in the center for disease control and prevention, it takes one to three weeks for someone with symptoms to develop detectable antibodies. Hence by the time the antibodies are detected, the infections must have been decreased. Also, it confirms that the detected antibodies are without information of whether neutralizing antibodies or the ones that can prevent the patients again from the infection.

The period to not spread infections: The following are the CDC's new guidelines for those who have tested positive but with or without symptoms not to spread the infections

Those who think or know they have COVID 19 symptoms must not come in contact with others for ten days

Those who have a fever have to wait for three more days to see people after the coming out of the fever

In other words, those with COVID 19 symptoms if the fever is over on the 9th day should wait for another three days. Or until the 12th day to see or come in contact with others

Experts think that there will be more of such new guidelines regarding coronavirus as it is a novel one that humanity has never seen before. It is more than the Swine flu or the other recent viral infections and more than what this world has never seen in more than a century. Hence they warn the people to follow strict social distancing and follow hygiene measures to be safe and alive during this worst corona crisis.