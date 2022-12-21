Covid 19 Cases Are Increasing In China But No Curfew Announced

A consultation meeting was held today (December 21) in Delhi under Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the spread of Coronavirus, which is increasing again in China.

The Coronavirus has spread throughout the world and affected people drastically. Although it was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, it spread across all nations. The world's nations are recovering from the epidemic due to numerous preventative efforts, including vaccination.

Covid curfew, masks, hand sanitisers and social distancing helped to prevent covid. In this instance, limits were put in place in China after the corona illness resumed its rise last month.

Following widespread objections against this, the relaxations were announced. Its effects have caused the spread of Corona to pick up speed once more in several places, including the capital Beijing.

In this case, a consultation meeting was held today (December 21) in Delhi under Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the spread of Coronavirus. Central Health Department officials and doctors chaired this consultation meeting.

In this, the early warning measures to be taken in India regarding the spread of Corona were discussed. In the 2021 Covid pandemic, India was affected a lot, and there were many death tolls. So the covid prevention measure is expected to be accelerated earlier to avoid death and more positive cases.