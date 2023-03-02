Covid 19 Virus Leaked From The Laboratory In Wuhan?

The US Department of Energy believes the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic may have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Also, it is not natural.

The Wall Street Journal has released a report on this topic. Meanwhile, in a television interview on Tuesday (Feb 28), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray said he believed the cause of the outbreak was "most likely a "possible laboratory incident in Wuhan".

As the pandemic started in late 2019, these are the most recent hypotheses on the coronavirus's origin. This has been examined by the World Health Organization (WHO). Many scientific organisations, individual scientists, governmental organisations, and unaffiliated researchers are all included.

China has consistently rejected the allegations since the outbreak broke out, most recently urging the US to 'respect science and facts'. On Wednesday, Beijing criticised Wray's remarks and declared it strongly opposed any "political manipulation" of the facts.