Elon Musk Sacks LGBT Tesla Employee, Son Alexander Changes Gender And Name

Elon Musk, the chief of Tesla, is under action with the layoff of Tesla employees. He has sacked LGBT and many other employees from Telsa. When his severe actions are tensing on news media, Elon Musk's son Xavier Alexander Musk is now put up in controversy.

Elon Musk's biological son Xavier Alexander Musk has announced that he intends to change his name and gender. Elon Musk's son, Alexander Musk, at one point, realized he was transgender and petitioned to change his name and gender. It has been reported that Alexander Musk has filed a petition to change his name to reflect his new gender identity legally.

According to U.S. law, people can change their name and gender if they turn 18. The day after Alexander Musk celebrated his 18th birthday recently, and so it was reported that he had filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Court to change his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

When he mentioned the reason for the name change, he stated that 'from now on, I do not want to live with my biological father in any way and do not want to communicate with him and therefore change the name. "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form".'

'Wilson' is her mother's name after Vivian Jenna Wilson. With great affection for his mother, he added his mother's name Justine Wilson to his name. Elon Musk married Wilson in 2000 and divorced her in 2008. Notably, Vivian Jenna Wilson is one of the twins born to the couple.

It is said that Elon Musk and his family have not commented on Xavier Alexander's gender reassignment and have not responded to an email from the media.