Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Own A Home, Sleeps In Friends Extra Room

Elon Musk is the founder of the Tesla car company, including the SpaceX Space Research Center. Elon Musk, the world's richest man, recently bought a 9 per cent stake in popular social networking site Twitter. Following this, he refused to be invited to appear on the Twitter board, which was hotly debated.

It has been reported that Elon Musk is currently in talks to buy Twitter in bulk. Musk recently offered to buy the Twitter site for $ 43 billion. His net worth is estimated at $ 264.6 billion. Elon Musk's action has left corporates speechless. It is surprising, though, that he does not own a home.

In an interview, he announced, "I do not even have a place of my own right now. To be honest, I'm staying at my friends' houses. Although I've been to Tesla for corporate work, I'll be staying at a friend's place.

If I spend billions of dollars every year on my expenses, it can give me trouble. But, for that, I did not do this. I own a separate jet. But, otherwise, my jobs would not happen. However, I have a lot of assets,"

He continued, "It would be wrong if I used all my property for myself. If I use it myself, I use people's money. It can be said that inequality is a resource. But I did not do that. I keep it and do things like building a factory and giving jobs. I do not own a ship.

"I never went anywhere on a luxury cruise ship. No separate flight. Even going on a plane is only for the sake of saving time. Otherwise, I have no other property. I don't spend it on myself." Elon Musk has said that my expenses are very low. He has confirmed that he does not have his own house. However, Musk declined to comment on his assets.

He announced in May 2020 that he was selling his physical assets, such as a house, land and plane. Accordingly, it is said that he sold seven houses in California alone to his relatives. The money was invested in his SpaceX, Tesla. Since then, he has been living a minimalist life. He has been living in a rented house for $ 50,000.