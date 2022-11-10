ads
Twitter: Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $4 BillionDaniel McCarthy (Author) Published Date : Nov 10, 2022 16:11 IST
World News
Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares worth about $3.95 billion to raise money to buy most of his Twitter company through Tesla stock, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents convey.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly sold nearly $4 billion worth of stock in the electric car company. It is noteworthy that he recently bought Twitter and sold shares of Tesla.
Elon Musk Sells $395 Million in Tesla Shares Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. shares have reportedly been pushed by investors. Elon Musk's net worth drops below $200 billion.
Twitter: Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $4 Billion
