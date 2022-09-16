Fans Disappointed After Roger Federer Announces Retirement

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has announced his retirement. Roger Federer, who became the first player to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announced his retirement after the 2022 Laver Cup. He shared this information on his Twitter page.

Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. After that, he made many records in international competitions. He has won 20 Grand Slam titles, including 6 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Open.

Federer is third behind his main rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the list of players who have won the most Grand Slam titles. Commenting on his decision to retire, Federer said, ''The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to return to the competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.'

This message from Roger Federer has disappointed the fans and the tennis players. Roger Federer has worldwide fans, and all are posting sorrowful posts on social media.