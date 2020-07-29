GOP Stimulus Money: Full Details of the second stimulus

On Monday, senate republican majority leader Mc Connell of Kentucky released the details of the second stimulus, also known as GOP stimulus. The details include

$1,200 and $ 2,400 for couples making not more than $99,000 and $ 198,000 annually to be deposited in their bank accounts

$ 500 for all dependants of any age

Until September, $ 200 per week more than what generally received from states reducing the $ 600 they got from April to July

From October to enhance federal unemployment insurance at 70 % of the previous wages of the workers by stopping the $ 600 weekly payments which started from this week

$ 190 billion for companies with 50 % fall of revenue to avail second round of financial aid

$ 100 billion to provide loans to companies and seasonal business in low-income Census tracts

$ 105 billion to help schools reopen this fall

Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, termed the second stimulus as pathetic. But Mc Connell said that the pandemic and its economic pain are not yet over, and so the Congress will not be over. He also wanted the democrats to approve the bill soon. The US has the most infected cases of nearly 4.5 million and over 150,000 deaths. And it is only rising rather than decreasing and the presidential elections set for November, the Americans will most probably get their second stimulus soon.