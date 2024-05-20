Helicopter Crash Claims Life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

A helicopter carrying Iran's eighth president, Ebrahim Raisi, has crashed and has shook the nation. An official announcement has been made that he died in the accident.

Iranian state media confirmed that the helicopter carrying the 63-year-old President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, had crashed. Details about the president's condition were not immediately available.

The President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, traveled in a helicopter yesterday to attend the opening ceremony of a dam built across the Haraz River in Azerbaijan. However, the helicopter lost communication unexpectedly and reportedly crashed in Jolfa due to bad weather. There is no immediate information about the president's condition.

While President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir, and senior government officials were also travelling in helicopters, their condition is not known. According to preliminary information, where the accident occurred in a dense forest area, and the rescue team rushed there.

Ibrahim Rasi, who won the presidential election in 2021, has been following the trend of conflict with Israel. Recently, Israel bombed Iran's embassy in Syria. Subsequently, Iran launched a drone attack on Israel. Due to this, there is war tension between the two countries. Similarly, the United States has imposed economic sanctions on Iran over nuclear weapons production.

The country's people are concerned about the President's unsettling information. Some Iranian channels have cancelled programs and are airing prayers. Following the news of Ebrahim Raisi's death, leaders from around the world are expressing their condolences to his family on social media.