Highest number of 77,300 new coronavirus cases in the US breaking all records: The US shatters all previous records with more than 77,300 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Thirty out of the fifty states continue with further rises lead by California with more than 11,000 cases. And especially the LA County recorded the highest ever with 4,592 new cases. Experts expect the infections to slow down as the lockdown of bars, restaurants, gyms, and others from July 1 will take a minimum of three weeks to show results.

The US is the hotbed of coronavirus: As of date, the coronavirus infections are skyrocketing in the US, with total 35,76,221 infection cases. Also, it has the record number of highest deaths in the world at 138,358 deaths. After relaxing of economy in many states from the start of the June month, the infections seem to surge ahead again with more vigor and rise in deaths.

But the Trump administration is now even in an attempt to reopen schools. On July 16, Kayleigh Mc Enany, the White House Press Secretary, supported President Trump's push to open schools. The secretary even said that science should not obstruct education and, within moments, added that science is on the Americans' side.

LA County surpasses 4,500 coronavirus cases: On July 14, when California recorded a single day steepest hike of more than 11,000 cases, the LA country had the highest 4,244 new cases. But in the last 24 hours, it even surpassed that high to register 4,592 new cases. It was mainly due to the people not following social distancing and other norms after the easing of the economy during June.

Governor shutting businesses in LA County: Gavin Newsom, the Californian governor on June 28 shut the bars and on July 1 closed indoor dining restaurants in 19 counties. This week he ordered the closure of gyms, places of worship, salons, parlors, alleys, and many other businesses. All these could affect 88 % of the total Californians. But for all this to take effect in reducing the new infections will take two to three weeks. Until then, the skyrocketing of the new infections may continue the opinion of experts.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the LA County director of health services on July 15 said people should stay home, not have social gatherings, wear masks in public, and follow social distancing in workplaces. Ghaly also noted that if the rise continues in LA county, the hospitals and ICUs will not be enough for the COVID 19 patients.