Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister Defeating Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss has been chosen as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak lost his chance to become Prime Minister as he did not get a majority of votes.

In 2019 Britain's last parliamentary elections, there was fierce competition between the Conservative Party and the Labor Party. The Conservative Party won and formed the government. The leader of that party, Boris Johnson, was sworn in as Prime Minister.

Ministers raised the war flag against the Prime Minister after three years in power. Following that, Senior ministers resigned. Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as Prime Minister amid strong opposition. Following this, internal party elections were held to choose a new Prime Minister.

According to party rules, candidates with the support of 20 MPs can contest for the post of Prime Minister. According to this, 11 people contested for the post of Prime Minister. Three of them withdrew from the competition at the last moment. Eight candidates were in the field. Conservative MPs voted in five rounds of internal party elections. Those with the fewest votes were eliminated consecutively in each round.

Ultimately, there was a bitter rivalry between Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. The Conservatives voted in the final election. The results were announced yesterday at 5 pm. Liz Truss won with 57.4 per cent of the vote. Rishi Sunaku got 42.6 per cent votes. Liz Truss, who received the most votes, was chosen as Britain's new Prime Minister. She will be officially sworn in today.

Preeti Patel from Gujarat served as Home Secretary in the Boris Johnson government. Suella Braverman, who is of Tamil Nadu descent, will take over as Home Minister in Liz Truss's cabinet, which is set to take office as the new Prime Minister. Suella Braverman is the only Indian-origin leader likely to make it to the cabinet.